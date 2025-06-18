Swanville Man Seriously Hurt in Morrison County Motorcycle Crash

BUCKMAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Swanville man suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday night.

The crash happened south of Buckman just after 8:30 p.m.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Jeffrey Opatz was riding south on 260th Avenue when he lost control of his bike and crashed at the intersection with Nature Road.

Opatz was found unresponsive in the ditch and was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

