UPDATE: Suspicious Death Near St. Cloud Airport Ruled A Homicide

ELK RIVER -- Authorities say the death of a 25-year-old whose body was found near the St. Cloud Regional Airport has been ruled a homicide.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says autopsy results show Tyler Ecklund died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.

Any information that leads to the arrest and charge(s) against the person or persons responsible will be eligible for a cash reward.

Ecklund was found in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast by a passerby on Saturday.