Suspect Sought in Randall Cafe Burglary

RANDALL -- Morrison County authorities are searching for whoever broke into a cafe Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office received a call around 5:20 Wednesday morning on a report of a burglary at the Randall Cafe. Sheriff's officials say someone used a pry bar to get into the west entry door around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

It's unclear at this time what was taken.

Authorities are looking for a white person, gender unknown, approximately 5'-11" tall. They were wearing a ski mask, a dark coat with a hood and gloves.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.