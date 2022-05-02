BOWLUS -- Authorities have identified the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Bowlus last week.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 59-year-old Charles Bangs of Fergus Falls. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A second suspect has also been named. He's been identified as 51-year-old Michael Johnson of Fergus Falls. He suffered minor injuries from the incident.

The BCA has also identified the two officers involved in the shooting:

- Minnesota State Patrol trooper Megan Boser

- Deputy Dale Haberer with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Both are on standard administrative leave.

Authorities say around 3:00 p.m. Thursday, the Minnesota State Patrol stopped a car driven by Bangs. He had three passengers inside, Johnson, 32-year-old Bryant Guida from Moorhead and another man.

The trooper ask Johnson to get out of the vehicle but he refused. Johnson then pushed the trooper and a scuffle ensued.

Bangs drove away and a short chase began. During the pursuit, authorities saw something being thrown from the window, which was later identified as meth.

At around 6:00 p.m., Bangs was found near Bowlus and again took off.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle, and at one point, two officers fired their guns, striking Bangs and Johnson. Bangs died at the scene.

Johnson was taken to the hospital for his injuries and later arrested. He faces charges related to the traffic stop. Authorities say Guida also faces possible charges.

The BCA says a handgun was recovered at the scene. The trooper involved was wearing a body camera which did capture portions of the incident.