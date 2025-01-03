Susan “Sue” Scipioni, 65, St. Cloud

May 13, 1959 - December 22, 2024

Susan "Sue" Scipioni, 65, of Saint Cloud, MN, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Sue, the baby of the family and the self proclaimed family favorite, was born on May 13, 1959, to Londo and Cecelia (Coss) Scipioni in Hibbing, MN, the town she always considered her home. Sue's life was strongly influenced by being a childhood cancer survivor, and she was indebted to the many families and children of Assumption School who prayed for her when her doctors could no longer provide life-saving medical assistance. She believed the power of prayer is limitless and lived that ideal daily. Her life was blessed by a loving family, supportive friends, and inspirational students, teachers, parents, and parishioners she met throughout her work in Catholic education as a teacher and principal in both the St. Cloud and Duluth Diocese. Sue made a difference in the lives she touched.

Sue is survived by her siblings: JoAnn Roche of Virginia; Mike (Cindy) Scipioni of Coon Rapids. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces: Joe (Jodi) Cerar; Jeff (Pam) Cerar; Gina (Jared Parviz) Scipioni; Bridget (David) Meyer; Shannon (Tyler) Templer, and grand nephews/nieces: Frank, Nell, Katherine, Brookelyn, Charlotte, Amelia, Annabel, Noel, Violet, Penelope, Magdalina, George, Dylan, Jemma and Damon. She also leaves behind her favorite cousin Trish Raukar and many dear friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Lonnie Scipioni, nephew Brian Cerar, and brother-in-law Patrick Roche.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. Visitation will take place one hour prior to mass starting at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Assumption School in Hibbing. Arrangements are by the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, please visit our website for more details www.doughertyofhibbing.com.