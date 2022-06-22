Susan (Moulzolf) Cremers, 55, Sauk Rapids

October 17, 1966 - June 19, 2022

attachment-Susan Cremers loading...

Susan (Moulzolf) Cremers, loving daughter and sister, passed away June 19, 2022 at the age of 55. Susan was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease at the age of 39 and put up a courageous fight with this diagnosis. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday June 24, 2022 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman, Minnesota. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:00 PM, Thursday at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 5:00 PM. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Susan was born on October 17, 1966 to Mike and Marie (Jutz) Moulzolf. Susan graduated from Foley High School in 1985. She worked in banking until shortly after her diagnosis. Susan married Scott Cremers 12/3/1994 and the couple later divorced.

Susan loved the outdoors, cooking, crafting and spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews who she liked to spoil. She enjoyed watching all the Minnesota Vikings and Twins games.

Susan is survived by her parents; Mike and Marie Moulzolf of Foley, siblings; Sandy (Duane) Thene of Sauk Rapids, Shelley (Scott) Timmerman of St Michael, Doug Moulzolf (Fiancé Carla Kuklock) of Foley. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Cory (Renae) Thene, Breanna (Dennis) Skroch, Tyler Thene (Fiancé Angie Stevens), Jordan (Samantha) Moulzolf, Bret, Branden, Dustin and Cassydie Moulzolf as well as great nieces and a great nephew.

The family wishes to thank the Good Shepherd Nursing Home staff for all of their care and compassion shown to Susan over the years.