Susan M. Lucas, 64

December 16, 1957 - May 15, 2022

attachment-Susan Lucas loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Susan M. Lucas, age 64, who died peacefully on Sunday, May 15 at her home, surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Susan was born on December 16, 1957, in Richmond, MN to Clarence and Martha (Huschle) Gertken. She married Gerard Lucas on June 24, 1989, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Susan started her career at Franklin, which later became Frigidaire, for 38 years. She loved to go hunting, fishing, camping, and wheeling with her husband and friends, Brian and Diane. Susan especially loved spending time with her daughter, Nina and granddaughters, Iviee and Izzy, her brothers, sisters, and her mother, Martha.

She is survived by her husband, Gerard; daughter, Nina; mother, Martha Gertken; siblings, Tom (Carol) Gertken, Theresa (Roger Hommerding), Harvey (Delores), Harry (Jill), Barb (Keveh Mortezaee), Ricky (Jerri), Randy (Cindy); in-laws, Eileen Millsap, Sheila (Bob Brusven), Gloria, Ambie (JoAnne), Brian; granddaughters, Iviee and Izabella; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Gertken and her sister, Lori Ann.