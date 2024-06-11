Susan M. Johnson, 75, Sauk Rapids

October 23, 1948 - June 9, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Susan M. Johnson, 75, of Sauk Rapids will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the gathering space. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Livestreaming will be available at stfrancissartell.org

Our beloved Susan, sadly left us on Sunday, June 9, 2024 after battling cancer for over two years. She was born on October 23, 1948 in Minneapolis to the late Clyde and Lucile (Weber) Wildes Sr. She married Ray Johnson on February 9, 1985 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Susan was employed at X-Cel Optical and as a PCA.

Susan had a great passion for musical instruments, which touched the lives of all who knew her. She also knitted, crocheted and read many books. She loved electronic games and treasured all pictures sent to her by her nieces and nephews. Sue was a joyful and generous person who donated to many charitable organizations.

She is survived by her siblings, Barbara (Everett) Kroll, Dolores (Dan) Otte, Bob (Vicky) Wildes, Tom (Audrey) Wildes, Bill Wildes; many nieces and nephews; and best friend, Karen Jordahl family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray in 2017; and siblings, Patricia Klosterman and Clyde Wildes Jr.