Susan M. Colgrove, 74, Foley

August 20, 1946 - June 22, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Susan M. Colgrove, age 74, who passed away Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home. There will be a prayer service Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Susan was born August 20, 1946 in Melrose to John & Agnes (Barcklay) Claude. She married Ken Colgrove on November 22, 1969 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and they were later divorced. Susan lived in the Sauk Rapids/Sartell area before moving to Foley 10 years ago. She worked as a Bartender and Waitress at the Sauk Rapids VFW for over 25 years. She also worked at Rapids Rec for 18 years, Partner’s Pub for 25 years, and Nash Finch for 30 years. Susan was a member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 Auxiliary, Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame, 4-H, and Special Olympics. She enjoyed camping, bowling, gardening, and was a hard worker. Susan had a love and generosity for everyone and welcomed all into her family, and had a gift for making strangers feel like family.

Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Claude of Foley and Stephanie (Jason) Walton of St. Cloud; daughters-in-law, Jessica Colgrove of St. Cloud and Tracee Colgrove of Motley; sisters and brother, Diane (Greg) Duchene of Sauk Centre, Fred (Linda) Claude of St. Cloud, and Catherine Claude of Baxter; grandchildren, Amiyah, Nyland, Shelby, Abby, Hailee, Cooper, Sawyer, Karley, Kelisha, Kashia and Kordell; and great grandchildren, Adeline, Theodore and Brody. Susan was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Travis and Brett; sisters, Patricia Anderson and Carole Inderrieden; and brother, Carl Claude.