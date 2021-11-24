Susan Kay Seelen, 64

April 5, 1957 - November 17, 2021

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Susan Kay Seelen age 64. She died on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Brady Keller will be the celebrant. Entombment will be at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Susan was born on April 5, 1957, the daughter of James Christian and Rita Marie (Schreifels) Seelen at St. Cloud, MN. She attended Special Education Classes in St. Cloud as a child and later attended St. Cloud Apollo High School graduating with the class of 1976. She lived with her parents over the years and worked at different special needs training centers as a production worker. Most recently she has been living with her sister Mary Jenderseck at Clear Lake, MN.

Over the years Susan enjoyed reading, embroidery, and an occasional trip to the casino. The most important things to her, was her faith in God and her family. She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the parish Rosary Sodality.

She is survived by; three sisters, Mary (Gary) Jenderseck of Clear Lake, MN, Barbara of St. Cloud, and Connie Foss of St. Cloud, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother Joseph Henry Seelen.