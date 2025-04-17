Susan E. Johnson, 63, Cold Spring

August 21, 1961 - April 9, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring, MN for Susan E. Johnson, age 63 who died at her home. The family asks that attendees wear colors as Sue was a bright and colorful woman. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Susan “Sue” Johnson was born in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania to John and Mildred “May” Daniels. Susan married Ronald “Ron” Johnson on March 26th, 1983, in her hometown of Oakdale, Pennsylvania.

Together Ron and Sue ran their family business for many years before retiring in 2022. The couple always had an open-door policy for family and friends; everyone was always welcome.

Sue was a free-spirited, intelligent, kind women with a great sense of humor, adventurous soul and a deep love for her husband, children, grandson, family and friends. Sue loved being warm – whether it was enjoying a warm cup of coffee in her slippers and robe under a soft blanket, on the beach in the sunshine with her feet in the sand, or on the pontoon, enjoying the quiet of nature and basking in the warmth of quality time with those she loved.

Sue was a music lover who enjoyed going to concerts and dancing. She knew the lyrics to every song, and you could often find her listening to her favorite band, Queen. Her favorite things were traveling, shopping trips with the girls, reading, making art (or as she called it arting), solving puzzles, antiquing, lions, rainbows, and her hometown of Oakdale. She was a great listener and had a special way of making everyone around her feel seen and heard.

Susan is survived by her husband, Ron; children, Heather (Lucas) Altamira-Johnson and Brandan Johnson; grandson Cohen Altamira Johnson; siblings John (Pam) Daniels, Cheryl (Ted) Tragard, Craig Daniels; mother-in-law Pat Johnson; sisters-in-law Kim (Dave) Stein, Nancy (Terry) Meyer, and Molinda Dufner.

She was proceeded in death by her parents John and May Daniels; father-in-law Lloyd Johnson; brother-in-law Rex Johnson.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the, “Let the Sun Shine Run”.

Please reach out via email to kcrobbins68@gmail.com or visit the website for more information on the cause at http://letthesunshinerun.com/donation/