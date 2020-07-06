Sunday 4th Day in A Row in the 90s in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Sunday was our fourth day in a row with a high in the 90s here in St. Cloud. It's been 90 or 91 each day July 2nd through the 5th.
We've now had eight days this year with highs in the 90s. We average just over 11 per year. Last year we only had four days in the 90s. Two years ago in 2018, there were 13.
Most 90-Plus Degree Highs in St. Cloud:
1936 -- 36 days
1900 -- 34 days
1988 -- 33 days
1931 -- 31 days
1910 -- 29 days
1933 -- 28 days
1934 -- 28 days
1937 -- 26 days
1910 -- 25 days
1930 -- 25 days
The forecast is calling for highs to be close to 90 again each day this week.
