Sun Country Adds New Route Out of Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sun Country Airlines has announced four new routes, including one at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Starting on September 1st, we'll be able to fly from the Twin Cities to Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays.

The three other new routes are between Green Bay and Las Vegas, between Madison, Wisconsin and Las Vegas, and from Harlingen, Texas and Cancun.

Get our free mobile app

With Tuesday's expansion, Sun Country Airlines will operate more than 100 routes across 81 airports in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.