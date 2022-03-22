Summit Rebranding Popular Beer to Honor MN Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- Summit Brewing Company has rebranded one of its most popular beers. Their Keller Pils is now Summit Twins Pils.

In April of 2021 Summit and the Minnesota Twins signed a multiyear partnership that allowed the beer maker to take over the open-air bar in the left outfield, creating the Summit Brewing Pub.

The agreement also gave Summit the rights to use Twins trademarks.

The Twins Pils can is based on the throwback Twins jerseys from the 1980s.

The Keller Pils - now Twins Pils - is a traditional unfiltered German-style pilsner.

Summit Twins Pils will be sold at Target Field throughout the ballpark. It will also be available year-round in 12 packs and on draught at bars and liquor stores around the state.