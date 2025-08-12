Update: Get Ready For Elvis At The Rescheduled Summertime By George Concert

PHOTO courtesy of the St. Cloud Rotary Club.

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rotary Club has announced a make-up date for one of the Summbertime By George concerts that had to be canceled earlier this summer.

They are hosting the Anthony Shore: Elvis Tribute Artist show on Tuesday, September 2nd. This concert is on a Tuesday instead of the typical Wednesday because that was the best date available for those involved.

The opening act that night is Andy Austin at 5:00 p.m., with the main act performing at 6:30 p.m.

The raffle drawing will take place that evening, and the concert will conclude at 8:30 p.m.

The last regular season concert for Summertime By George is Wednesday night with Thunderoad at 5:30 p.m. and Mason Dixon Line at 7:00 p.m.

