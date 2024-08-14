UPDATE: Summertime By George Postponed

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Rotary Club has announced they are postponing the season finale of Summertime By George, due to rain in the forecast.

They are exploring options to reschedule a date for a concert that will feature the Fabulous Armadillos and Collective Unconscious.

The raffle will be extended to the new concert date. Stay tuned for updates on a new date.

Original story:

Wednesday is the season finale for the 13th annual Summertime By George summer concert series.

St. Cloud Rotary Club member Steve Bresnehan says the opening act is Janelle Kendall's band Walter's Wheelhouse starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by the headliners The Fabulous Armadillos and Collective Unconscious.

Walter's Wheelhouse is kind of her smaller group, usually there are three or maybe four people. It won't be the big group that was on stage as the main act a couple of weeks ago. They are the opener from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. And then we flip the stage and at 7:00 p.m. will be the big show. They are starting out with the Doobie Brothers tribute.

The headliners will close the show with their Eagles tribute.

The St. Cloud Rotary Club will be selling their raffle tickets again Wednesday for $10 each. They have 20 prizes they are raffling off. They've capped the ticket sales at 2,700.