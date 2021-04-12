SARTELL -- A new tenant will be calling the old Sartell Police station home.

The city announced Monday at their council meeting, they have sold the building to Catie and Charlie Bunde, the owners of Studio B. Dance Studio.

We are humbled to be able to move Studio B. into a building that has been a cornerstone of the Sartell community. This move will be made possible by so many wonderful people that support the growth of Studio B. in the Sartell community. Our family, dance family, and community family are the village that is making a dream happen.

Studio B. offers a wide range of dance opportunities for all ages, from jazz to tap, ballet to hip-hop, and competition to recreation.

The business is planning to move into the new location after construction is complete, which is tentatively scheduled to be done in early September.

Studio B Dance Studio is currently located at 101 7th Street North in Sartell, next to Hardware Hank.

The old police station was put up for sale after the department moved into the new Public Safety Facility last summer.