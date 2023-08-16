Students Returning to St. Cloud Area College Campuses

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Summer is starting to wind down and that means back to campus for our area college students.

St. Cloud State University welcomes its students back this weekend with the Huskies First Four. Starting Thursday and running through Sunday they have several events and activities planned.

Huskies First Four is a four-day experience that annually serves as a welcome and orientation to new incoming students.

Thursday includes a Movie on the Lawn outside Stewart Hall, On Friday students can watch comedian Eric O'Shea and attend Huskies athletic events. Dinner with President Robbyn Wacker is on Saturday followed by a trip to Skatin' Place. Sunday's events include a gathering a Munsinger Gardens and an Ice Cream Social.

The first day of class at SCSU is Monday.

Classes also start on Monday for students enrolled at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Meanwhile, students at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University have one more week of summer vacation left. Fall orientation for them begins next Thursday, August 24th.

The first day of class for Johnnies and Bennies is Monday, August 28th.

