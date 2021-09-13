Strong Storms Possible on Monday Night

UNDATED -- A few severe storms will be possible late Monday afternoon through the night as an area of showers and thunderstorms moves across the area ahead of a cold front.

National Weather Service

A good soaking rain is expected Monday night, with a couple of pockets with 1-2" of rain expected across the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin.

National Weather Service

Get our free mobile app

Temperatures will be near normal this week, with another chance for rain Thursday into Thursday night.

2021 Minnesota Selects Hockey Festival