Strong Storms Possible on Monday Night
UNDATED -- A few severe storms will be possible late Monday afternoon through the night as an area of showers and thunderstorms moves across the area ahead of a cold front.
A good soaking rain is expected Monday night, with a couple of pockets with 1-2" of rain expected across the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin.
Temperatures will be near normal this week, with another chance for rain Thursday into Thursday night.
