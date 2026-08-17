UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices climbed back above $4 per gallon over the last week.

Gas Buddy says as rebounding oil prices, driven by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, kept pressure on the market.

Get our free mobile app

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.02 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has increased 14.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.41 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says the seasonal transition to cheaper winter blend gasoline in the coming month could bring some relief.