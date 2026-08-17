Gas Prices Top $4 Nationally As Oil Markets Feel Global Pressure

Gas Prices Top $4 Nationally As Oil Markets Feel Global Pressure

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UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices climbed back above $4 per gallon over the last week.

Gas Buddy says as rebounding oil prices, driven by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, kept pressure on the market.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.02 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has increased 14.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.41 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says the seasonal transition to cheaper winter blend gasoline in the coming month could bring some relief.

Como Park Zoo

Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

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