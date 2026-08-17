Cold Front Brings Storm Threat Monday Night With Damaging Winds Possible
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A cold front will move through Monday night, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms after 7:00 p.m.
Strong and damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, mainly in western Minnesota.
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Another round is possible around sunrise, though the severe threat is lower.
St. Cloud has officially received 0.88 inches of rain so far in August, which is 1.12 inches below normal. For the summer months of June, July, and August combined, we've had 7.32 inches of rain, which is 2.03 inches below normal.
The latest weekly report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 88 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry, 75 percent is in a moderate drought, and 45 percent is in a severe drought.
Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026.
The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt