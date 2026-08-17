UNDATED (WJON News) -- A cold front will move through Monday night, bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms after 7:00 p.m.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

Strong and damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, mainly in western Minnesota.

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Another round is possible around sunrise, though the severe threat is lower.

St. Cloud has officially received 0.88 inches of rain so far in August, which is 1.12 inches below normal. For the summer months of June, July, and August combined, we've had 7.32 inches of rain, which is 2.03 inches below normal.

The latest weekly report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 88 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry, 75 percent is in a moderate drought, and 45 percent is in a severe drought.