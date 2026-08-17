KIMBALL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Kimball.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 55.

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Seventy-four-year-old Randall Newman of New Ulm suffered non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 72-year-old Carolyn Newman of New Ulm, was not hurt.

Twenty-eight-year-old Aisha Ali of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.