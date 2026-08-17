Two-vehicle Crash On Highway 15 And 55 Injures Two Sunday Morning
KIMBALL (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Kimball.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 55.
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Seventy-four-year-old Randall Newman of New Ulm suffered non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 72-year-old Carolyn Newman of New Ulm, was not hurt.
Twenty-eight-year-old Aisha Ali of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sparky Seal
In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt