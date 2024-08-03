Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on Saturday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Saturday will feel like summer with highs in the mid to upper 80s at most locations, and a few 90s across western Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says scattered thunderstorms should develop later Saturday afternoon and evening.

A few storms could produce large hail and damaging wind.

Looking ahead, cooler weather will follow for next week with highs in the 70s.

