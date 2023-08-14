Strong Storms Are Possible in Minnesota Wednesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Looking ahead to this week, the next weather system will arrive late Wednesday and bring a chance for thunderstorms.
Depending on the timing, a few storms may be capable of gusty winds and hail.
Get our free mobile app
All aboard the temperature rollercoaster! Highs this week will range from 70-90 with heat and humidity building into the weekend.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Downtown St. Cloud Is Coming Back with Big Changes
- Minnesota Weather Outlook for August
- Over 80 Percent of Minnesota Now in a Drought
- Hottest Day on Record in Minnesota, St. Cloud
- Liquor License Approved for New Bar, Restaurant in Sauk Rapids