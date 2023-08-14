Strong Storms Are Possible in Minnesota Wednesday Night

Image Credit: felix mittermeier via unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Looking ahead to this week, the next weather system will arrive late Wednesday and bring a chance for thunderstorms.

National Weather Service
Depending on the timing, a few storms may be capable of gusty winds and hail.

All aboard the temperature rollercoaster! Highs this week will range from 70-90 with heat and humidity building into the weekend.

