Strong Storms Are Possible in Minnesota Wednesday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Looking ahead to this week, the next weather system will arrive late Wednesday and bring a chance for thunderstorms.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Depending on the timing, a few storms may be capable of gusty winds and hail.

Get our free mobile app

All aboard the temperature rollercoaster! Highs this week will range from 70-90 with heat and humidity building into the weekend.

READ RELATED ARTICLES