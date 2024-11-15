Rain/Snow Mix Possible in Minnesota Next Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Looking to a system next week, the National Weather Service says confidence is high that the Upper Midwest will see precipitation that will start as rain.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Uncertainty remains high where snow will fall and how much depending on what path the system takes.

Several questions remain regarding next weeks storm system. The storms track will determine what impacts we experience, including how much precipitation falls and if it falls as mostly rain or snow.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

While significant uncertainty remains, both tracks do produce widespread precipitation.

Get our free mobile app

The chance of seeing a half inch or more of precipitation is 50% or greater across the entire region.

St. Cloud has had 2 1/2 inches of snow so far this season. That all fell on Halloween. We are 1 inch below normal so far this season.

For rainfall, St. Cloud has had 1.95 inches of rain so far this fall, which is 4.40 inches below normal.

The high temperatures in St. Cloud next are forecast to be about 51 on Monday, about 46 on Tuesday, and about 41 on Wednesday. The low temperatures are expected to be about 39 on Monday night, about 35 on Tuesday night, and about 29 on on Wednesday night.

READ RELATED ARTICLES