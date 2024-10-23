Stop The Bleed Class In Rice To Teach People Life Saving Skills
RICE (WJON News) -- You can learn valuable life-saving skills at a class on Saturday in Rice. Stop The Bleed will teach people about different types of life-bleeding injuries, and skills on how to treat them like direct pressure, wound packing, and how to apply a tourniquet.
Instructor Kevin Peine says knowing how to deal with life-bleeding injuries is a skill everyone should have:
"Stop The Bleed has been described as the CPR of trauma and I fully agree with that, this is immediate help that you are providing a person. CPR is the same way, bystander interventions so I'm also a CPR instructor and I understand the parallels between Stop The Bleed and Bystander CPR, when you can get the help early the chances of that person surviving whatever incident it is increases."
Peine says there are three main types of life-bleeding injuries that people will learn to recognize: a capillary bleed, a venous bleed, and an arterial bleed. He says the skills are invaluable:
"This class was originally developed for school shootings but it can be used in more than just that tragic situation, I've seen these skills used in car accidents, hunting accidents, farm accidents, natural disasters, these skills work everywhere they don't just belong at school shootings."
Peine says pre-registration for the class is not required but encouraged and it is free to attend.
Stop the Bleed takes place from 10:30 a.m. to Noon at the Rice City Hall on Saturday. There will be a 2nd class on November 23rd at the same time and location as well.
