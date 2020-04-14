Stop Signs to Be Added to Increase Safety in Sartell Neighborhood

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are going forward with some safety measures to help limit the amount of traffic speeding through a few residential neighborhoods.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved adding more stop signs at several key intersections along Grizzly Lane and 13th Avenue North to help create a safer neighborhood environment.

City Engineer Jon Halter says while traffic studies do not indicate a significant speeding issue on either road, they have raised strong resident concerns over the past 10 years.

Halter says the plan is to install all way stop signs at the intersections of Grizzly Lane and 15th Avenue North, Grizzly Lane and 13th Avenue North and at 13th Avenue North and 4th Street North.

The council says just like drivers, it's going to take resident cooperation too to make sure they also follow the new traffic laws.

If the stop signs work, this could be the solution to address other areas in Sartell with similar concerns.