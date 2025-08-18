Foley Farm’s 2025 Corn Maze Hides Mythical Creatures

Foley Farm’s 2025 Corn Maze Hides Mythical Creatures

What? Bigfoot IS real?

Well, he exists in the 2025 Stony Brook Farms Corn Maze, set to open September 13.

In fact, there are a bunch of mythical beasties and characters in the 64-acre corn maze, featuring three separate mazes.

BLINK(Y) AND YOU'LL MISS IT

The shortest -- and easiest -- of the mazes is .8 miles of paths and features a maze of Blinky the three-eyed fish from The Simpsons. It's indicated in dark blue on the farm's maze map.

 

THERE BE DRAGONS (and a gnome)!

The green line features a garden gnome and a fire-breathing dragon. That's 6 miles of pathways and is considered medium hard.

 

MYTHS IN THEIR OWN MINDS

Finally, the purple maze features four mythical beasties: a unicorn, minotaur, Loch Ness monster and Bigfoot. This is the hardest maze and stretches 8.7 miles.

 

PUT IT ALL TOGETHER...

And when you put them all together, they create an amazing image of creatures of legend.

The mazes are part of Stony Brook Farms' "Harvest Fun Days" where there are all sorts of activities included in the maze admission.

There's also a food court, pick-your-own-pumpking patch, photo opportunities and a store.

They're still working on all the details for this year's Harvest Fun Days and Pumpkin Patch, but the maze map is out and the countdown to September 13 is on!

Here's a map to Stony Brook Farms.

