Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud, Waite Park; Thefts in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the owner came outside to realize his vehicle was gone. The vehicle is a 2011 blue Ford F150 pickup with Minnesota license DBZ 685.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of Division Street West. Mages says it is a 2017 Chevy Malibu with Minnesota license 167 XCP.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 100 block of 29th Avenue South where a window was broken on a business.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a theft from vehicle on the 10 block of Walnut Circle where items were taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.