Stolen Vehicle and Construction Site Theft in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 400 block of 6th Avenue South the night of May 14th. The vehicle is a black 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with Minnesota license plate MNZ 020.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a construction site theft on the 2400 block of County Road 74 on May 10. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON in place of Alicia Mages. He says two Somero brand laser cement screen machines were stolen there.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Kelly Simondet it is available below.