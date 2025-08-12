STAPLES (WJON News) -- A burglary suspect has been arrested after a standoff with law enforcement.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Thursday in Thorston Township as a trespassing call. When law enforcement arrived, an ATV with a man driving fled the area and went into a nearby wooded area.

Over the next several hours, law enforcement used ATVs, drones, and a police dog to surround the man. About four hours later, the man was found by a Wadena County Sheriff's Office drone. He was in a corn field and repeatedly ignored commands to surrender. The Todd County Sheriff's Office K9 Ranger was able to find the man and detained him until he could be arrested.

He's been identified as 55-year-old Ross Reichel of Staples. He was taken to Lakewood Health System to be treated for injuries suffered in the incident.

A search warrant of Reichel's home later that day found about $28,000 worth of alleged stolen property from various burglaries in Wadena and Todd Counties.

On Friday, Reichel was charged in Wadena County.

The Sheriff's Office is asking property owners to check their properties for any signs of theft or suspicious activity.