Stolen Package in Waite Park

The Waite Park Police Department are reporting the theft of a package from an apartment building on 15th Avenue North. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a package and set of headphones are missing.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Kelly Simondet is available below.