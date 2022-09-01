Stolen ATV and Lawn Mower in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 800 block of 36th Avenue North when an ATV was taken from a driveway. The ATV is a blue 2004 Polaris Sportsman with a red and gray logo. The registration number on the plate is 318 PX. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it has a rusted winch and a rack on the back.

St. Cloud Police is reporting an attempted entry on the 5900 block of County Road 120 where a garage door was damaged.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 1000 block of 27th Avenue North where a witness observed a male and female stealing a Ryobi Electric lawn mower and loading it into a hatchback vehicle.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.