Stolen ATV and Lawn Mower in St. Cloud

Stolen ATV and Lawn Mower in St. Cloud

Getty Images

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 800 block of 36th Avenue North when an ATV was taken from a driveway. The ATV is a blue 2004 Polaris Sportsman with a red and gray logo.  The registration number on the plate is 318 PX.  Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it has a rusted winch and a rack on the back.

St. Cloud Police is reporting an attempted entry on the 5900 block of County Road 120 where a garage door was damaged.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 1000 block of 27th Avenue North where a witness observed a male and female stealing a Ryobi Electric lawn mower and loading it into a hatchback vehicle.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.

 

 

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes

Filed Under: Alicia Mages, tri-county crimestoppers
Categories: From Our Shows, From the WJON Newsroom, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Podcasts, Show Notes, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON