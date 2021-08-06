Stingers Edge Rox 5-1

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com

The Rox lost 5-1 in Willmar to the Stingers Thursday night.  Willmar scored 2 runs in the 1st inning and added 3 more in the 4th inning.  The Rox only run came in the 3rd inning on a solo home run from Otto Kemp.  Zach Gagnon allowed 6 hits and 5 earned runs in 4 innings to take the loss for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 20-7 and continue to lead the Great Plains West Division by 5 games over 2nd place Mankato.  St. Cloud will play at Willmar again tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/94.9 FM Granite City Sports.

 

