June 19, 1941 - November 22, 2025

Celebration of Life will be 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025, with a time of sharing at 2:30 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Steven R. Wark, age 84, who passed away Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in St. Cloud.

Steven was born June 19, 1941 in Woodside Township to John Sr. and Ruth (Wright) Wark. He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1959 – 1962, and was stationed in Germany for two years. He married Sharon Harmon on June 6, 1964 in Henning. Steven worked as a machinist and lived in the Avon area for most of his adult life. His dry yet playful sense of humor was a source of joy to those around him. Steven’s faith was very important to him. He enthusiastically studied scripture and actively served in various roles within the former Sauk Rapids Alliance Church. Some of his hobbies included reading, puzzles, and Sudoku. Steven was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, hiking, snowmobiling, and being in nature. He loved facing the challenges of difficult problems and bringing them to completion no matter the field or area of expertise. Steven was a history buff with a passion for learning about the Civil War battlefields, the soldiers involved, and historical traveling.

We are confident that to be absent in the body is to be present in the Lord. (2:Cor. 5:8)

Steven is survived by his wife, Sharon of Avon; son, Sean (Lara) Wark of Eden Prarie; siblings John (Karen Clevette) Wark of Otsego, and Karen Rehm of Henning; and sister-in-law, Kathy Wark of Fergus Falls.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Milo Wark and Lindley Wark; sister Lucille Klimek; and brother-in-law Bill Rehm.