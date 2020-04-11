Steven “Steve” J. Muntifering, 69, Royalton

February 23, 1951 - April 8, 2020

Memorial services will be private at a later date for Steven “Steve” J. Muntifering, 69 of Royalton, who passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends also at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Steven James Muntifering was born on February 23, 1951 in St. Cloud to James & Nina (Johnson) Muntifering. He married Elizabeth Fussy on November 24, 1989 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Steve worked as a groundskeeper at SCSU for 44 years, retiring in 2014. He was a member of Pheasants Forever and Rice Area Sportsman’s Club. Pheasant hunting was his passion and he loved his hunting dogs along with being in the outdoors. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, football and all sports. Steve was known as a straight shooter and great at giving advice, whether we wanted it or not. He had a great sense of humor which was shown to co-workers and friends through his many pranks and jokes. Immediate and extended family were very important to him. He valued good friends and created many meaningful friendships throughout the years.

Survivors include his wife: Beth; sister and brother: Susan (Randy) Schwegel and Scott (Margaret) Muntifering; mother-in-law: Arlene Fussy; sisters-in-law: Colleen (Pat) Schlangen, Denise (Jason) Strohbehn, JoAnne (DJ) Prom, Stephanie (Scott) Gall, and Samantha (Charlie) Gerads; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Alois Fussy.