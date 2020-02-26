Steven Martinez, 76, St. Cloud

August 3, 1943 - February 24, 2020

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Steven Martinez, age 76, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Steven was born August 3, 1943 in Bakersfield, CA to Manuel & Ramona (Hernandez) Martinez. He graduated from high school in 1962, served in the U.S Army for one year and then served in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic for 23 years where he earned a purple heart for his service in the Vietnam War. He married Laura Annand on December 30, 1966 in St. Ignace, MI. Steven loved gadgets including computers, cell phones, tablets and watches. He also loved family vacations and to travel. Steven was strong willed, family orientated, and loved and was proud of his kids and grandkids. He had a natural talent and a love of fixing things and found great pleasure in doing this for others. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan!

Survivors include his wife, Laura of St. Cloud; children, Jerrielynn (Aaron) Johnson of Sartell, Steven (Becky) Martinez of St. Cloud, and David Martinez of Jordan; grandchildren, Joshua, Ian, Isa, Alanzo, Emily, Timmy, Hanna, and Alex; sisters and brother, Delfina (Guadalupe) Carrillo of Lamont, CA, Magdalena Velasquez of Bakersfield, CA, Dolores (Gerardo) Mora of Bakersfield, CA, Carmen (Joe) Velasco of Bakersfield, CA, Regina (Ken) Lindsay of Fresno, CA, Mario Martinez of Lamont, CA, and Bernadine (Leonard) Marmolejo of Bakersfield, CA. Steven was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers and sister, Manuel, Alvino, Beatrice (Edward) Hines, and Ramon.