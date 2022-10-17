Steven M. Doose, 66, St. Joseph

February 9, 1956 - October 14, 2022

Memorial Services Celebrating the Life of Steven M. Doose, age 66 of St. Joseph will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial of the Urn will take place in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Steven passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home in St. Joseph.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Steve was born on February 9, 1956 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Myron and Joan (Greenwald) Doose. He served honorably in the United States Army. Steve spent ten years in Germany working for Siemens. He was a former First Responder in Milaca. Steve married Cheryl Hunstiger on August 19, 1995 in St. Cloud. Throughout his life Steve had several jobs, but was most recently working for Andy’s Towing.

He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and tinkering in his shop. Steve especially enjoyed the time spent with his family and friends.

Steve is survived by is wife Cheryl; daughter, Dawn (Mike) Crain of Cambridge; grandchildren, Jake and Addy Crain; siblings, Jill (Tony) Fike of Bloomington, Larry (Yvonne) of Princeton; and extend family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Gregory; and step mother, Lorraine.