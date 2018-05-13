Steven J. McDeid, 70, St. Cloud

January 31, 1948 - May 10, 2018

A prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Steven J. McDeid, 70 of St. Cloud who passed away at his home on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home on Thursday. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Steven James McDeid was born on January 31, 1948 in Trimont, MN to Charles and Pauline (Loos) McDeid. He proudly served his country in the United State Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, from 1968 - 1972 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Steve was a member of the St. Cloud VFW Post 428. He worked as a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years. Steve loved to ride his Harley Davidson. He enjoyed fishing with his sons, he loved his dog, Hank, and spending time with his four grandchildren was cherished the most. Steve had a love for the game of baseball and enjoyed spending time outside, grilling for friends and family. He also volunteered for the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for many years, helping out his fellow veterans.

Survivors include his sons, Patrick (Savannah) McDeid of Wayzata and Andrew (Heidi) McDeid of Park Rapids; grandchildren, Catherine Olson, Meadow, Charlee and Wyatt McDeid; and siblings, Thomas McDeid of Sherburn and Kathryn “Pepper” (Keith) Rubrum of Olive Branch, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kevin McDeid.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Wounded Warrior Project.