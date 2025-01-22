Steven J. Kampa, 65, Becker

August 5, 1959 - January 20, 2025

Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Steven Kampa, age 65, who passed away Monday, January 20, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Steve was born August 5, 1959 in Minneapolis to Caroll and Caroline (Stewart) Kampa. He married Diana Bintner on October 15, 1983 at Our Lady of Victory Church in Minneapolis. They lived in Minneapolis, Maple Grove, and then Becker since 2000. Steve worked in Plexiglass Fabrication for A1 Acrylics. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, ice fishing with a cold beer, camp fires, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family at the cabin. Steve was strong-willed, a fighter, and cared deeply about others.

Survivors include his wife, Diana of Becker; sons and daughter, Michael (Amy) Kampa of Zimmerman, Matthew (Jen) Kampa of Willmar, Melissa (Kyle) Hamacher of Becker, and Marc Kampa of Becker; grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Clayton, Jaida, Madalyn, Jackson, Briella, and Claire; siblings, Mary Wright of Arizona, Greg (Paula) Kampa of Clear Lake, Deb (Art) Olson of Crystal, Sharon Kampa of Champlin, and Kathy (Scott) Frost of Wayzata; sister-in-law, Michelle Kampa of Elk River; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James “Chip” Kampa; niece, Meghan; and nephew, Kristopher.

Steve is finally at peace and rest, with no more pain and suffering.