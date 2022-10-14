Steven D. Salzer, 62, Cold Spring

March 28, 1960 - October 12, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Steven D. Salzer, age 62, who died Wednesday at his home. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. in the church narthex prior to the service.

Steve was born at the St. Cloud Hospital and grew up in Avon and Cold Spring, MN. He graduated from Rocori High School in 1978 where he was a proud member of the Rocori Marching Band. After high school, Steve started and ran Steve’s Bicycle Shoppe in Cold Spring. Upon closing the bike shop, he went to Schmidt Music, Cold Spring Granite Company, and then onto Ziegler Caterpillar from where he had planned to retire.

Steve married the love of his life, Janet, on September 2, 1983. They have two wonderful children and 6 grandchildren.

Steve enjoyed spending his time with family and friends at their cabin in Richmond, hunting and fishing, and going on trips to Duluth, MN, Deadwood, SD, and Arizona. Steve was a man of many talents and could fix or build almost anything. He was loved by everyone and was always willing to lend a hand.

Steve is survived by his wife Janet: his children, Scott (Julia) Salzer of St. Joseph, and Jill (Jon) Heger of Sauk Rapids; his 6 grandchildren, Sylvia, Eloisa, Georgia and Roman Salzer, Brock and Gemma Heger; his mother, Rosemary Salzer (Zwilling); 5 siblings, Deb (DuWayne) Cottew, Bob (Pat) Salzer, Jerry (significant other, Shannon Webb) Salzer, Larry (Shelly) Salzer, Barb (Bob) Holthaus.

Steve is preceded in death by Baby Boy Salzer and his father, Daniel Salzer.

Memorials are preferred.