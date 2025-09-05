October 29, 1948 - September 4, 2025

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Steven “Steve” P. Corrigan, age 76, who passed away Thursday, September 4, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Prayer service will be at 6:30 p.m. with Chaplain James Neppl officiating and burial will be at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls on Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 2:00 p.m.

Steve was born October 29, 1948 in St. Cloud to Patrick and Berdie (Wolter) Corrigan. He lived in the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area most of his life. Steve was a Navy Seebee who proudly served his country in Vietnam. He was a member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. Steve worked in construction for Rice Building Systems Inc., Bauerly Brothers and Landwehr Construction Co. He was adventurous and loved the outdoors, especially hunting, trap shooting, riding his Harley and flying airplanes. Steve had a great sense of humor, loved family and friends get togethers. He was a dedicated bachelor who loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Steve is survived by his siblings, Brian (Patricia) Corrigan, Mary Corrigan Salaski, Patrick (Deb) Corrigan, Rose (Bob) Zwick all of Sauk Rapids; nieces, Katie Henkemeyer, Kelsey Zubke; nephews, Karl Corrigan, Adam Zwick, Scott Zwick, Patrick Ryan Corrigan.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandee Hagen.