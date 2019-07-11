Steven “Cookie” Yamry, 61, St. Cloud

November 2, 1957 - July 8, 2019

Steven “Cookie” Yamry, 61-year-old resident of St. Cloud died Monday, July 8 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 4:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rv. Gregg Valentine officiating. The burial will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 2:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 3:004:00 P.M on Friday at the funeral home.

Steven “Cookie” Yamry was born on November 2, 1957 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Alois and Betty (VanScoik) Yamry. He attended school in Minneapolis and graduated in 1975. He served his Country in the United States Army. After his honorable discharge, he met the love of his life Karen Mead. The couple was united in marriage on November 7, 1981 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The couple made their home in St. Cloud, where he worked as a chef for various bars and restaurants in the St. Cloud area. Steve enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins so much he attended a game the day before he died, watching the Minnesota Vikings, Yamsville family camping trips, cooking, grilling and ocean fishing. He could be found on Sunday mornings listening to Classic Country Music on 98.1 FM. He loved his time spent with his family especially his grandchildren, Jordan, Reese, Danyel and Cortney.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Karen; daughter, Leaha (Travis) Brambrink; sisters, LuAnn (Michael) Cosgrove, Cari (Kevin) Barker, sisters and brothers-in-law, David Mead, Gary (Sandy) Mead and Cathy Mead and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Betty Yamry; two brothers and a sister.

Please wear your Minnesota Twins clothing to the service to celebrate Steve’s life.