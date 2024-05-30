Steven B. Lovold, 69, St. Joseph

September 19, 1954 - May 28, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 1, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Steven Lovold, 69 of St. Joseph who died Tuesday, May 28, 2024 camping in Backus, MN. Fr. Bradley Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8PM Friday and 1 hour prior to services Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joesph. St. Joseph’s Parish Prayers will be at 4PM on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Steven was born September 19, 1954 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada to John & Patricia (Nelson) Lovold. He married Cindy Denne on September 18, 1976 in St. Cloud. Steven worked as a Locksmith until his retirement. He is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. First and foremost, Steve was a loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend to everyone he encountered. He enjoyed spending time fishing, golfing, time at the lake, and watching his kids and grandkids in their sporting events and activities. The family has wonderful memories of family vacations in Florida and Steve yelling at the Vikings during Vikings games. Most importantly, family is everything.

He is survived by his wife Cindy of St. Joseph; children, Mandy (Craig) Turlington, Dusty (Kelly) Lovold, Travis Lovold all of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Tyson, Owen, Elsa, sister, Wendy (Gary) Walz of Forest Lake; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.