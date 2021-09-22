Steve C. Raatikka, 56, Sartell

May 25, 1965 - September 17, 2021

Steven C. Raatikka passed away after a heroic 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer on September 17, 2021, at age 56.

Steve was born May 25, 1965 to Reuben and Linda (Hendrickson) Raatikka in Wadena, Minnesota. He was a self-described “farm boy”. He graduated from Sebeka High School in 1983 where he loved playing football and baseball. He found his calling as a Sheet Metal Worker and for 13 years he “carried the tools”. Steve was a proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Local #10 and was elected Business Representative for Central Minnesota in 2000. He served on numerous boards throughout the years and worked selflessly to give every worker a voice in the workplace. One of his passions within his career was the training and education of apprentices. Upon his early retirement at age 55, he was honored when the Training Center located in St. Cloud was named the Steve Raatikka Training Center.

Lovingly known as Grumpy to his grandchildren, the love and pride he had for his family were unmatched. He loved to “make noise” in his music room, yell at the Minnesota Vikings, and do anything and everything with the love of his life, Cherie. His quick wit was appreciated by all who knew him and he was a stubborn Finn to the end. Steve is survived by his wife, Cherie; sons Dave Marquart (Heather) and Larry Marquart; daughter Summer Eads (Marcus); grandchildren Jacob and Isabelle Marquart and Josephine and Juniper Eads; parents Reuben and Linda Raatikka; brother Michael Raatikka.

A special thank you to the Coborn Cancer Center and St. Croix hospice for providing exceptional and compassionate care.

Visitation will take place on Friday, October 1st from 5-7pm at Atonement Lutheran Church (1144 29th Ave N, St. Cloud). A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 2nd at 2pm, with a one hour visitation prior, at Atonement Lutheran Church. Masks, especially for unvaccinated adults, are recommended but not required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.