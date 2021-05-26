Stephen “Steve” (Fudd) S. Fiedler, 68, Rice

January 12, 1953 - May 25, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Stephen “Steve” (Fudd) S. Fiedler, age 68, of Rice who died Tuesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House near St. Augusta. Rev. Kenneth Popp will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church in Rice. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Steve was born January 12, 1953 in St. Cloud to Alphonse and Mary (Lass) Fiedler. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and lived his entire life in Rice. Steve was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he was an usher. He worked at Electrolux for over 30 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed golfing, reading, traveling and was a huge baseball fan. Steve loved spending time with family and friends and wanted to make a difference in everyone’s life. Steve was great with children and was able to relate to them on their level. He was very loyal, generous and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his siblings, Jean Maurer of St. Michael, John Fiedler of Brooklyn Center, Rose Kruchten of Rockford, IL, Michael (Nancy) Fiedler of Rice and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Pamela and brothers-in-law, Joe Maurer and Michael Kruchten.