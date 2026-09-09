Albany — Stephen “Giant” Gretsch, 64, of Albany, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2026.

Stephen was born April 12, 1962, to Russell and Barbara (Blattner) Gretsch. He married Patricia “Patty” Olmscheid on May 26, 1984, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, Minnesota. Together they made their home in Albany with their three children.

Steve grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School, where he was a three-sport athlete. He went on to earn his associate degree from St. Cloud Business College. He began his career at KASM Radio before becoming a stay-at-home dad. In 2005, he and Patty purchased KLFD Radio in Litchfield, where he became the voice of local sports and hosted the morning show.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at Seven Dolors Church in Albany, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the Mass. A private interment at the parish cemetery will take place at a later date. Following the Mass, a celebration of life reception will be held at Shady’s Sunset Bay in St. Anna, Minnesota.

Steve is survived by his wife, Patty; children Joseph, Danielle and Tiffany; grandchildren Brinley and Grace; father Russ; siblings Jane Mayers and Joel Gretsch; and nieces and nephew.

Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Read the full obituary: Miller-Carlin obituary