Little Falls — Margo A. Tiemann, 87, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2026.

Margo was born March 3, 1939, in Little Falls, Minnesota, to Conrad and Stella Sundstrom. She married Rodney Tiemann on September 29, 1962. During her children’s school years, Margo worked for CenturyLink in Little Falls as a switchboard operator. She was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity’s Christian Mothers in Royalton. After retirement, she enjoyed baking pies, gardening, and visiting with family and friends.

There will be no public services. Her immediate family will lay her to rest beside her husband, Rod, at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future, with service details to be announced.

Survivors include her four children, brother, sister-in-law, 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: Margo A. Tiemann obituary