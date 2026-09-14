Long Prairie — Allan Host, 88, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2026, after a short, brave fight with cancer, with his family at his side.

Allan was born in 1938 in Browerville, Minnesota, to Romaine and Josephine (Maerz) Host. He grew up on the family farm north of Long Prairie and developed a love for the land and an extraordinary work ethic. He graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1956 and later served in the United States Army, stationed in Ludwigsburg, Germany. After returning home, he began a 41-year career with Hart Press/Banta Corp., retiring as a head pressman in 2000. He later worked for nine years at Zinter’s Potato Farm.

Allan was a lifelong member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish. He served as an usher, on St. Mary’s School Board and parish building committee, as a member of the Knights of Columbus, and regularly led the Rosary and counted the weekly collection with his wife, Mariann.

He married Mariann Bryniarski on September 18, 1961, in Randall, Minnesota. They shared a love of dancing and spent decades dancing throughout Central Minnesota and beyond. Allan also enjoyed gardening, cutting wood, fishing and deer hunting.

Allan is survived by his wife, Mariann; children Dennis (Bev), Denise Kleinschmidt (Paul), Brad (Sara Larson), and Rod (Dayna Then); six grandchildren; six great-granddaughters; great-grandson Hunter; sister Darlene Bauman; and many friends and relatives.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2026, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie with Father Brady Keller officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, at Williams-Dingmann Funeral Home in Long Prairie and after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams-Dingmann Funeral Home.

Memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Long Prairie.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Allan-G-Host