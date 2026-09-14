Cold Spring — Carolyn M. Bauer, 86, died September 10, 2026.

Carolyn was born in Richmond, Minnesota, to Ted and Alvina Torborg. She was a graduate of St. Boniface High School and LPN School at Glenwood Hills in Golden, Minnesota.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Visitation will be held from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2026, and from 9:00–10:15 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Survivors include her family and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Carolyn M. Bauer obituary